How communities can use technology to address gun violence

Over the past year, the United States has battled two major crises: COVID-19 and gun violence. 2020 was one of the deadliest years on record with more than 800 mass shootings in stores, restaurants, schools, and other places, making businesses and consumers ask themselves “How can we feel safe anymore?” Unfortunately, businesses are now anticipating “when” an incident may occur instead of “if” it will occur. Many are looking for ways to increase security measures amid the nationwide gun violence crisis. Everyone plays a role in the safety and security of a community.