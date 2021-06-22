Cancel
How communities can use technology to address gun violence

By Danielle Myers
securitymagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year, the United States has battled two major crises: COVID-19 and gun violence. 2020 was one of the deadliest years on record with more than 800 mass shootings in stores, restaurants, schools, and other places, making businesses and consumers ask themselves “How can we feel safe anymore?” Unfortunately, businesses are now anticipating “when” an incident may occur instead of “if” it will occur. Many are looking for ways to increase security measures amid the nationwide gun violence crisis. Everyone plays a role in the safety and security of a community.

www.securitymagazine.com
Related
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Pittsburgh Public Safety addresses gun violence increase

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh's Police and the ATF announced a new Firearms Trafficking Unit after a recent increase in shootings in the city. "You shouldn't have a 6-year-old girl shot in a car, you shouldn't have an 18-year-old young man shot outside his families business, you shouldn't have a 15-year-old shot multiple times in front of his house," said Pittsburgh Police Scott Schubert.
Lynchburg, VAWSLS

Community voices ideas to put a stop to gun violence in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Several people came out to the Jubilee Center in the Hill City Thursday night to voice their ideas on how to bring healing to the community. There have been seven homicides in Lynchburg already this year, most of them involving young people. “Lynchburg having seven murders already...
Chicago, ILChicago Defender

What Can be Done about Gun Violence?

Chicago is in crisis. It is a pandemic no one wants to talk about. GUN VIOLENCE. In small towns and cities across our nation, gun violence is traumatizing communities and robbing children of their futures. In 2020 alone, mass shootings increased by 70%. The toll of gun violence affects black and brown communities the most. Black residents are more likely to die by gun violence 32 times more than whites. In addition, gun violence has a severe economic consequence, costing the state of Illinois over $10 billion each year.
North Charleston, SClive5news.com

North Charleston community groups walk to end gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community groups in North Charleston are coming together to help stop gun violence after an uptick in violent crimes. On Thursday, the #ThinkTwice organization gathered with different local groups to walk through the Macon community and raise awareness about the violence. The ‘O.G. community walk’...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police Chief addresses increase in gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s a good amount of movement in the middle of the afternoon outside the Roanoke police department. Inside, Chief Sam Roman says the last few days have been “very long.”. Last week, officers responded to two shootings that happened less than 24 hours apart, and less than...
Birmingham, ALwbhm.org

Economic Opportunity, Community Policing Among Solutions To Birmingham’s Gun Violence

Birmingham has been riddled with crime for decades, and people are concerned about the increasing number of homicides. In 2020, violent crimes such as rape and robberies decreased, but gun-related violent crimes increased almost 20%. Last year ended with a total of 122 homicides, the most in the last 25 years. So far in 2021, there have been at least 60 homicides in the city of Birmingham, according to data from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Community members speak out against gun violence at Charleston event

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Members of the community came out to Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston on Saturday to share how they’ve been impacted by gun violence. The event was held to raise awareness about the issue as part of National Gun Violence Awareness Month and to help take a step toward preventing it from happening as often as it does.
San Jose, CAbenitolink.com

COMMUNITY OPINION: Is America on a collision course over gun violence?

This community opinion was written by resident Terry Butler. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. In the third week of this past May I began writing a letter to Benitolink readers about the movement to establish each month of June and each June 2 as National Gun Violence Awareness Month and Day. I had received a solicitation from an organization I had previously donated to, Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund, asking me to donate again and to “Wear Orange” on June 2.

