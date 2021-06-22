How to safeguard and optimize your assets through IoT and AI
Whether it’s the products we manufacture, the buildings we work in, or the information we gather, it's the assets within a company, if properly managed by people, that can help the company grow and develop. If not protected, these assets can be affected by vulnerabilities, waste, loss, and inefficiencies – safeguarding them during every stage of the production cycle is integral. But businesses can’t protect and control what they can’t see.www.securitymagazine.com