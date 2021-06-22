Cancel
Technology

10 tips for better security, safety and business intelligence

By Bill Brennan
securitymagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntegrated surveillance and security networked systems are widely recognized as the standard for today’s enterprise applications, providing numerous functional and financial benefits. In addition to their intended use, these systems are increasingly deployed in applications that transcend conventional security for a more proactive approach to video surveillance using new business intelligence sources and big data. This shift to proactive security is driven by the superior image quality of today’s cameras as well as the advanced functionalities, such as embedded analytics, that were not possible with older technologies. Video streams can now be remotely accessed by security administrators via laptops, mobile phones and more. Plus, today’s IP surveillance systems are more cost-effective than ever, and with meaningful integrations they can deliver a high return on investment (ROI) with volumes of data for various enterprise business and operations applications.

www.securitymagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Software#Infrastructure Security#Business Intelligence#Security Systems#Ip#Vms
