LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Recently, Unitum, the new coin on the block has officially launched. Within the first 3 days of trading the coin had already increased in value over 1,000% on PancakeSwap and started trading on XT.com, the world's 35th largest and the first social infused exchange. The move has been made to further the goal of ending ticket fraud for good and providing a consumer-friendly market experience.