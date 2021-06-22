Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

1 killed, 3 hurt in California driver's rampage

wcn247.com
 16 days ago

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pickup truck driver rammed two people in Northern California, killing one, and injured three other people in a rampage that included attacking people with a crowbar and pulling a gun. The driver was shot and wounded Monday by another gun-wielding man but is expected to survive. The Sacramento County sheriff's office says the man drove his truck onto sidewalks and curbs in Carmichael Monday morning, hitting two people, then rear-ended another car, attacked that driver with a crowbar and pulled a gun before he was wounded. Authorities say they don't yet know the motive for the attack.

www.wcn247.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmichael, CA
State
California State
County
Sacramento County, CA
Carmichael, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Driver#Rampage#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy