Best deals still available during the final hours of Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but we're not giving up quite yet. There's still some juicy deals listed on the site for some great tech products. All of the Apple M1 Macs for example are still discounted, and if you already have a PC, we found a great selection of high refresh rate 1080p monitors from Dell, LG and more. On top of those great deals, we couldn't pass up a chance to highlight the remaining 4K TV deals being offered by LG and Samsung.