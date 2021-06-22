Cancel
Bandera County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Bandera, Kerr, Real by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bandera; Kerr; Real SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BANDERA...SOUTHERN KERR AND SOUTHEASTERN REAL COUNTIES UNTIL 130 AM CDT At 1247 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Hunt, or 11 miles northwest of Medina, moving south at 25 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Medina, Kerrville, Bandera, Leakey, Vanderpool, Tarpley, Camp Verde, Tuff, Kerrville-Schreiner Park, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Hill Country State Natural Area and Kerr Wildlife Management Area.

