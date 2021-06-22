Severe Weather Statement issued for Kerr by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kerr THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL KERR COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov