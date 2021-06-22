Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Holmes, Inland Bay, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-22 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Holmes; Inland Bay; Jackson; North Walton; South Walton; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN JACKSON...NORTHWESTERN BAY...WALTON...HOLMES AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 315 AM EDT/215 AM CDT/ At 148 AM EDT/1248 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Bonifay to 23 miles south of Navarre Beach. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Torrential rainfall is likely and wind gusts around 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Panama City Beach, Vernon, Santa Rosa Beach, De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Marianna, Chipley, Graceville, Eglin Air Force Base, Bradford, Union, Live Oak, Malone, Freeport, Cottondale, Greenwood, Ponce De Leon, Alford, Caryville and Wausau.