Dine, shop, and live like a local in this charming East Texas town!. Taking a Texas day trip? If you’re looking to experience the stunning beauty of East Texas, look no further than Tyler. Its central location in the Pineywoods of Texas makes it an easy day trip from Dallas, Shreveport, and other surrounding cities. While Tyler has garnered a ton of attention as the Rose Capital of America, there’s plenty more to do in this charming East Texas town to make sure everyone has a blooming good time! If you’re day-trippin’ to Tyler, here are your must-dos for a quick visit.