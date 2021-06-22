The Switch Lite has had a major price cut in these Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals
If you're on the hunt for a cheap Nintendo Switch Lite this Prime Day, then you're in luck as Amazon is offering fantastic Nintendo Switch deals right now. The handheld-only Switch Lite is perfect for those who aren't fussed about plugging their Switch into the TV and would rather use the device as a handheld instead. The Nintendo Switch Lite is a cheaper and lighter alternative to Nintendo's hybrid console and, thanks to these Prime Day Switch deals, we're seeing it being offered at a big discount at Amazon in the US and UK. Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for the best Nintendo Switch Lite deals in your region.www.techradar.com