The Netherlands will face the Czech Republic in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020 after finishing top of Group C. It’s fair to say that the Netherlands have been one of the most entertaining sides to watch so far at Euro 2020. Even before their 3-0 win against North Macedonia on Monday, the Netherlands had qualified for the Round of 16. The Oranje picked up maximum points from their first two games to progress to the knockout stages before their final game in Group C. Georginio Wijnaldum and Denzel Dumfries have been two of their standout players so far at the tournament. They’ve scored five goals between them so far at Euro 2020, while Memphis Depay has scored two goals in his last two games. They should have more than enough to get past the Czech Republic. However, Ukraine did manage to highlight some frailties at the back in their opening game in Group C.