EMU, Gen. G announce public eSports summer camps lineup

Eastern Michigan University and Gen. G are teaming up for eSports summer camps that are open to students across Michigan.

"It's turning into a billion dollar industry; the community is finally getting more confidence to get out there and be gamers and finally enjoy the gaming community," explained Charles Spencer, Assistant Director of Esports and Programming at Eastern Michigan University.

The university is no stranger to eSports, offering opportunities for men and women of all ages -- including a chance to get involved in gaming as a hobby or a potential career.

As for the newly announced summer camps, the Super Smash Bros Camp will be hosted in person on Wednesday, July 14 through Friday, July 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at EMU’s Rec/IM Center, located at 500 E Circle Dr. in Ypsilanti. Students in grades 5-12 are welcome to attend. Registration is required and costs $85.

The in-person camps will each have 14 slots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Social distancing and masks are mandatory.

In August, it's all about Girls in Gaming. The virtual summer camp takes place from Wednesday, August 4 through Friday, August 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Girls in grades 9-12 are invited. Registration is required and costs $40.

For a look at all the eSports summer camps on the lineup or to reserve your spot, you can get your game on here.

