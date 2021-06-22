Cancel
Mental Health

Eamonn Holmes shares sweet message of positivity to help boost fans' mental health

By Jamie Roberts
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 16 days ago

Eamonn Holmes took to social media on Monday to offer a boost to his fans.

The TV presenter shared a short clip in which he hoped his followers could "create your own sunshine" as parts of the country remained in bleak weather conditions.

In his video, the 61-year-old broadcaster started his message: "I just wanted to pop on and say it is Monday, it is raining, and it's a miserable day."

He told his followers that a well-known face in the world of TV had shared her misery at the conditions as the week started so he felt that he would create a video to offer some positivity.

He continued: "I wasn't in the best of moods when I woke up this morning, but do you know what? Dust yourself down, take a deep breath, get into something.

"Get up, turn up, show up. Have a nice day for the rest of the day whatever you're doing."

And he ended by saying: "I just hope you feel better about it; that's the main thing. From me to you, I hope your Monday goes well."

Friends and followers of the star were quick to show their appreciation for the presenter taking the time to offer his support.

One follower wrote: "Thanks Eamonn. That helped. I’m caring for my stroke ravaged husband and today sucked in so many ways. I know you won’t probably read this but it doesn’t matter. I’ll keep plodding on."

And to her surprise, the presenter sweetly replied and let her know: "I'm reading, Linda x".

Another Twitter user commented: "You've cheered me up. A thoughtful, random, kind message like this has just brought a smile to my miserable face. Thank you Eamonn, it's worked a treat."

And a third put: "Incredible words @EamonnHolmes. There is nothing more important than everyone knowing there is always someone willing to talk to them and listen if they need it.

"There is nothing more difficult than dealing with something alone. We all have our own ways of dealing with things."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcBwy_0abZrFqX00
Eamonn Holmes posted a positive message to Twitter on Monday (Image: Eamonn Holmes /Twitter)

The message comes after Eamonn took to Instagram to offer his condolences - mistakenly - to Daisy Lawe.

He commented on the model's Father's Day post that he had "no idea" her father had passed away.

And it turns out that's because he hasn't.

The 32-year-old gushed about her father, musician Gavin Rossdale, and said she wished she could be with him.

Eamonn mistakenly read that this meant he had passed away, but the reality was that Daisy couldn't be with him as the coronavirus pandemic had meant she was unable to fly to join him stateside.

