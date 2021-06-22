Cancel
Florida woman finds $1BILLION has been deposited in her bank account - but no one at Chase will return her attempts to give it back

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

A Florida woman who withdrew $20 from an ATM found that she had become a billionaire - and now says she's struggling to return the cash to its rightful owner.

Julia Yonkowski from Largo, west of Tampa, noticed the massive error after she decided to check her balance on Saturday only to find she had $999,985,855.94 sitting in her checking account.

That has made her the 615th richest person in America - although the honest Floridian says she's desperate to renounce the title as soon as possible.

Yonkowski reached out to her local Chase Bank but so far nobody from the organization has returned her calls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFDdG_0abZr0gt00
Julia Yonkowski from Florida thought she had just $20 in her bank account
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FsqV3_0abZr0gt00
Upon attempting to withdraw she was told she would be overdrawn, but the balance of her checking account had her as a billionaire $999,985,855.94 was sitting in the account

'Oh my God, I was horrified. I know most people would think they won the lottery but I was horrified,' she told WFLA.

'When I put in for the $20, the machine came back and said we'll give you the $20 but that'll cause an overdraft and you will be charged and I said, "Oh just forget it,"' she said.

It was only when she decided to check the balance that she was alerted to the nine figure sum.

'I know I've read stories about people that took the money or took out money, and then they had to repay it and I wouldn't do that anyway because it's not my money,' Yonkowski said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pf8vg_0abZr0gt00
Despite attempting to contact Chase bank to inform them of the error, so far nobody has returned her calls

'It kind of scares me because you know with cyber threats. You know I don't know what to think,' she added.

Yonkowski said that with it being the weekend she found it hard to reach anyone in authority at the bank.

'I just can't get through. I get tied up with their automated system and I can't get a person,' she explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J0puR_0abZr0gt00
Yonkowski has said she is not touching anything in the account until the matter is resolved

It is unclear what caused the glitch that made Yonkowski a billionaire.

Chase has yet to comment on the error - with Yonkowski hopeful that the money will be removed from her account as soon as possible.

