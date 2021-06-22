Eternal love! Hollywood director Ron Howard and his wife of 46 years Cheryl look smitten during a morning stroll on the Gold Coast as he takes a break filming his new movie

They have been married for 46 years.

And the flame is still burning bright in Hollywood power couple Ron and Cheryl Howard's marriage.

The pair were pictured enjoying a loved-up morning stroll on the Gold Coast on Tuesday.

Eternal love! Hollywood director Ron Howard and his wife of 46 years Cheryl looked smitten as they held hands during a morning stroll on the Gold Coast on Tuesday

During the walk, they chatted away and sipped on takeaway coffees as the famed 67-year-old film director took a quick break from shooting his new movie, Thirteen Lives, which is based on the 2018 Thai cave rescue.

The flick is currently filming in Queensland and stars Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen and Australian actor Joel Edgerton.

For the walk, Ron wore a black long-sleeved shirt, puffer vest, track pants, sandals and a beige cap that had an Australian and Thailand flag printed next to each other on the side.

Meanwhile, Cheryl looked cosy in a long navy coat, leggings, trail walking shoes and a distinctive blue scarf.

The simple things: During the walk, they chatted away and sipped on takeaway coffees

Relaxing: The famed 67-year-old film director was taking a quick break from shooting his new movie, Thirteen Lives, which is based on the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Ron and Cheryl recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary at the beginning of June.

The couple tied the knot at just 21 years old on June 7, 1975 when he was an actor who had already starred in American Graffiti and she worked as a writer.

They have four children together: actress Bryce Dallas Howard , twins Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Howard, and son Reed Cross.

A milestone: Ron and Cheryl recently celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary at the beginning of June

Last week Ron shared a first-look video from the set of his new movie, Thirteen Lives, where he is standing in a large cave-like set.

Thirteen Lives tells the story of the 2018 rescue of a junior football team and their coach in the Tham Luang cave in Thailand.

The movie is one of several major productions in Queensland, alongside Ticket to Paradise, Elvis, Escape from Spiderhead and Amazon series The Wilds