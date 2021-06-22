Cancel
Education

Mid State daycares are desperate to hire teachers

By Carley Gordon
WSMV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaycares were struggling to hire teachers before the pandemic, and now the childcare crisis is at an all-time high. The shortage is hurting mid-state families in more ways than one. There is a group of Middle Tennessee daycare directors that meet every week. Their primary focus is hiring teachers. "I...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare#Mid State#News 4#Dhs
