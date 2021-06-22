Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community announces first-of-its-kind exhibit at Minnesota State Fair

Prior Lake, Minn. —The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) will become the first tribal government to have an exhibit at the Minnesota’s State Fair in the fair’s history during its 12-day run from Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. Located in the education building, the first-of-its kind exhibit will feature information about the SMSC and Minnesota’s 10 other tribal nations. Visitors can also learn more about the SMSC’s Understand Native Minnesota campaign to improve education about and representation of Native Americans in Minnesota schools.