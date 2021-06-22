Prosecution for dairy linked to E. coli outbreak; fish sellers also sentenced

This week’s recall roundup includes two alerts around Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella , as well as a couple of foreign object recalls in Germany. In the UK, Helen Browning’s is recalling its Organic Corned Beef due to concerns that that the product is contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The affected product has a weight of 150g and a use by date of 8 July 2021 and 18 July 2021. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned consumers that the symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis. Pregnant women, babies less than one month old, those over the age of 65, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. The FSA is advising consumers who have purchased the product not to eat it, but instead return it to the store it was bought from for a full refund.