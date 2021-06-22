Cancel
Public Health

Prosecution for dairy linked to E. coli outbreak; fish sellers also sentenced

By News Desk
foodsafetynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dairy linked to an E. coli outbreak in 2019 in England has been prosecuted for food safety and hygiene offences. NP and DJ Darwin Ltd, trading as Darwin’s Dairy, pleaded guilty at a virtual magistrate’s court hearing this past week and was sentenced to a £6,000 fine ($8,300), £170 ($235) victim surcharge, and Barnsley Council was awarded £1,000 ($1,400) toward costs.

