Mint Hill, NC

Oh My Aching Gluteus Minimus

By Lisa Lane
weeklypostnc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE – The third gluteus muscle is the gluteus minimus, the smallest in the gluteus muscle groups. This glute muscle is located of course in the buttocks/hip area and is a fan-shaped muscle deep within your hip structure. The minimus muscle helps push your thigh away from your body and assists the gluteus medius with its jobs (look at my previous column). Part of the muscle flexes the hip and helps rotate the thigh inward. It also helps stabilize your hip.

