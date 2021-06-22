Cancel
Study finds HUS caused by E. coli infections often more severe in adults

By News Desk
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTEC-associated hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) is rarer in adults than children but causes more severe disease and death in older people, according to a study. Researchers looked at HUS caused by Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) in 96 adults in France during 2009 to 2017. A total of 69 of the patients had underlying health conditions. HUS is a severe complication associated with E. coli infections that causes kidney failure.

