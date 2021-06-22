Annual H-E-B Summer Run to Fun 5k has more than 100 participants
The sun beat down on dozens of runners and walkers lined up at Copperas Cove City Park in preparation to participate in the annual H-E-B Summer Run to Fun 5k. The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau hosted the race which was a chip timed 5k and part of the Cen-Tex Race Series. Each year, Copperas Cove holds four Cen-Tex Races. Three of those races are hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, and Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation hosts one Cen-Tex Race. Due to Covid protocols, H-E-B was not present at this year’s event; however, they were still the primary sponsor with a $3,000 donation for the event and also supplied fruit and water for the participants.www.coveleaderpress.com