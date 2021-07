One of the very best Final Fantasy games of all time will soon return in a surprising new form: TV. As reported by Kidscreen in June 2021, an animated series based on Final Fantasy IX is currently in development more than two decades after the original game’s release. What’s particularly surprising about this is that outside of crossover games like Dissidia (where many Final Fantasy heroes and villains come together to brawl), FF9 has seen nothing in the way of spinoffs or tie-ins in other media formats.