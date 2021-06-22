Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Procession To Calvary Heading To Switch, Launches On July 1

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA humorous new adventure of Monty Python proportions will soon be entertaining Switch owners!. Publisher Digerati and developer Joe Richardson have announced that Pythonesque point-and-click game The Procession to Calvary is heading to Nintendo Switch on 1 July 2021, for $14.99 USD. Namely, the title will see players journeying through renaissance paintings in order to hunt down a fugitive!

nintendosoup.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Person
Botticelli
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Michelangelo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Procession#Point And Click#Calvary#Renaissance Artwork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

4 Trails Games Headed to Switch, PS4, and PC in the West - News

William D'Angelo , posted 23 hours ago / 1,200 Views. Publisher NIS America and developer Falcom announced four entries in the Trails series will be getting a release in the west in 2022 and 2023 for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Fatal Twelve heading to Switch in July worldwide

Fatal Twelve, the mystery visual novel announced for Switch awhile back, has now been dated for a July 21 launch on the platform. We also now have confirmation that it will launch worldwide – not just Japan. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Shishimai Rinka was...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Hardcore Slasher ‘Ghostrunner’ New Physical Edition Launches on Switch

Ghostrunner originally released in October 27th, 2020 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch. Ghostrunner was developed by One More Level Studios in collaboration with 505 Games and All In Games. Ghostrunner is a cyberpunk action platformer that offers players lightning fast action. The game, cyberpunk in nature, gives players the opportunity to explore and move through a grim setting of a futuristic mega structure. Players must climb Dharma Tower, the world’s last shelter following a world-ending cataclysm. The tyrannical Keymaster must be stopped and so players must progress and make their way to the top and exact revenge. Ghostrunner’s physical edition on the Nintendo Switch has officially launched on Europe. The physical edition for the Nintendo Switch will launch in the U.S. on 29th June. The Nintendo Switch version will be available for USD$29.99 or £24.99.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories launches on PC and Switch

A Tale of Synapse: The Chaos Theories is now available on PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. A Tale Of Synapse: The Chaos Theories is a platformer and puzzle game from Souris-Lab that combines abstract aesthetics and rigorous science. Souris-Lab says that they try to offer video games a new direction, incorporating a lesson or moral with unique aesthetic tendencies.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro out on Switch in July

Dark Nights with Poe and Munro, the FMV game from D’Avekki Studios announced earlier this year, has secured a release date on Switch. The developer has confirmed a final date of July 15. Here’s an overview of Dark Nights with Poe and Munro, along with a trailer:. Six TV-like episodes...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Nintendo Switch new game releases in July 2021

Game Builder Garage and Mario Golf: Super Rush highlighted the new game releases for Nintendo Switch in June, but now it’s a new month and that means more new games. Once again, there are quite a few titles to keep your eye on if you’re a Switch owner and, for me, it starts on July 9 with Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The turn-based RPG series returns with its second installment (a sequel to the 2016 3DS title) featuring a rich new storyline that focuses on a closer narrative and character experience. Speaking of characters, players take on the role of a younger Monster Rider who can use a Kinship Stone to form strong bonds with monsters You can hatch and raise Monsties from eggs and they will stay by your side, offering special skills and powers. If you’re a fan of Monster Hunter Rise on Switch, you might want to check this game out, although it should be noted that the combat differs drastically.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Visual Novel ‘Sakura Succubus 3’ Launches On PS4, PS5, and Switch in the West

Gamuzumi launched the Winged Cloud-developed visual novel Sakura Succubus 3 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch via the eShop in the west. Sakura Succubus 3 continues the series as the adventures of Ogasawara Hiroki continue. In the previous entries, he’s figured out the secret that the members of Japan’s elite are actually succubi. While this works out for him in a few ways, it’s becoming overwhelming as more girls are introduced to the harem. As it’s explained, Hiroki has a scent that attracts the succubi to him.
Video GamesDestructoid

Nier Reincarnation will launch in July

The mobile entry in the Nier series finally has a date for those waiting in the west. IGN announced today that Nier Reincarnation will launch on July 28. The free-to-play mobile spin-off in the Nier series has already racked up a significant number of downloads in Japan. Pre-registration has been open for a while on both Android and iOS, and it seems like it might be worth your time to do so if you plan on playing.
Video GamesGematsu

Metallic Child launches September 16 for Switch and PC, in 2021 for PS5 and PS4

Roguelike action game Metallic Child will launch digitally for Switch and PC via Steam on September 16, followed by PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2021, publisher Crest and developer Studio HG announced. The PlayStation 5 version is newly announced. It will support English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) language options.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection heading to Switch in July

Rainy Frog and Score Studios have announced Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection, a digital package of three puzzle titles. It will be released on July 29. Rainy Frog has passed along the following overview and trailer:. Three retro handheld puzzle games in one cool classic collection. This is the Piczle...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Sky: Children Of The Light Receives Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Indie developer and publisher "thatgamecompany" will be bringing their hit mobile game Sky: Children Of The Light to Nintendo Switch. The game did well for itself on mobile and now players will be able to experience it on the console. But before we get to see the game come out this Tuesday, the team has released a brand new launch trailer to mark the occasion. Aside from getting a better look at how the game will be on the Switch, you're also getting a glimpse of the upcoming "Season of The Little Prince" that will be added to the game for some new adventures. You can enjoy the trailer below as the game will officially drop on June 29th.
Retailnintendosoup.com

Crysis Remastered Switch Physical Release In The Works, Launching This Fall

It looks like Switch collectors will soon be able to add Crysis Remastered to their shelves. The game’s developers have confirmed that a physical retail release of the game for Switch will be launching sometime in Fall 2021. While no cover art was shown off, the announcement also teased that this release will include an exclusive art card as a bonus!
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Nintendo Switch Pro Now Rumored For A 2022 Launch

The long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro upgrade will now apparently be looking at a global launch somewhere in 2022. Taking to Twitter on the weekend, Nintendo-focused YouTube channel SwitchUp reported that a Chinese peripheral manufacturer has claimed the Nintendo Switch Pro to not be launching in 2021. The manufacturer is said...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches on Switch and Steam

For those of us who are interested, yet have not been up to date on the game, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, as is its full name, is a spinoff in the Monster Hunter series. You play as the grandson of Red, a legendary Rider. The story begins with a fateful encounter with Ena, a Wyverian girl who has been entrusted with an egg with the potential to hatch into a legendary Rathalos which could wreak havoc if awakened to its destructive power.
Video GamesIGN

Sky: Children of the Light - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

The social adventure game, Sky: Children of the Light, is available now for Nintendo Switch. Check out the trailer. The game is free-to-play on Switch and features cross-play capabilities between mobile and console versions. In Sky: Children of the Light, unravel mysteries of the desolate kingdom and return the fallen stars back to their constellations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy