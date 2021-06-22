The Procession To Calvary Heading To Switch, Launches On July 1

Ghostrunner originally released in October 27th, 2020 on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC via Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch. Ghostrunner was developed by One More Level Studios in collaboration with 505 Games and All In Games. Ghostrunner is a cyberpunk action platformer that offers players lightning fast action. The game, cyberpunk in nature, gives players the opportunity to explore and move through a grim setting of a futuristic mega structure. Players must climb Dharma Tower, the world’s last shelter following a world-ending cataclysm. The tyrannical Keymaster must be stopped and so players must progress and make their way to the top and exact revenge. Ghostrunner’s physical edition on the Nintendo Switch has officially launched on Europe. The physical edition for the Nintendo Switch will launch in the U.S. on 29th June. The Nintendo Switch version will be available for USD$29.99 or £24.99.