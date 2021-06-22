Cancel
Brooks County, GA

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brooks, Decatur, Grady, Lowndes, Seminole, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooks; Decatur; Grady; Lowndes; Seminole; Thomas FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Florida and Georgia, including the following areas, in Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and Washington. In Georgia, Brooks, Decatur, Grady, Lowndes, Seminole and Thomas. * Through Thursday morning. * Plentiful tropical moisture and an upper level disturbance will generate multiple rounds of thunderstorms through Wednesday. Generally 2 to 4 inches of additional rain is expected across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend into far Southern Georgia through Wednesday night. However, there is the potential for localized additional amounts of 5 to 7 inches. Combined with the rainfall that fell on Monday, this may lead to flash flooding and minor river flooding. * Urban and small streams would likely be impacted, with urban roadways potentially becoming impassable.

alerts.weather.gov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Panhandle#Extreme Weather#The Flash Flood Watch#Coastal Bay#Coastal Franklin#Inland Taylor
