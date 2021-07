While TVs with built-in cameras have existed for a while, the feature is yet to be mainstream. The built-in camera allows for video calling on the TVs in addition to extra features such as gesture control and face and body recognition. Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei are among the manufacturers that offer TVs with built-in cameras, however, none of them have launched a model with two cameras. But that will change when Xiaomi announces its next-gen smart TV, the Mi TV 6.