With a record of 7-7 the Minnesota Lynx are one of many teams who are currently exactly .500 on the season. With the month-long Olympic break only two weeks away, the Lynx will need to bank a few wins to climb away from the middle of the standings. Meredith Minkow of Bleacher Report joins the podcast to talk Lynx basketball and her experience working for the franchise. Also the growing coverage of women’s sports at Bleacher Report, using photography to promote the WNBA, Sylvia Fowles’ dominance, Layshia Claredon’s stabilizing presence and more.