Take notice at a regular meeting of Township Board of Commissioners of North Versailles Township to be held on the 15th day of July, 2021 at 7:00 pm in the Municipal Building at 1401 Greensburg Avenue, North Versailles, PA 15137, the North Versailles Board of Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing regarding cable franchise renewal. Citizens are invited to testify. The purpose of the public hearing is to review the past performance of the cable operator, Comcast, and to identify the future cable-related community needs of the Township. Questions can be directed to Patricia Logo, Twp. Mgr. at 412-823-6602. At said time and place you are invited to attend and take such part as you see fit.