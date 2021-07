Biola’s top campus safety official was recognized by several law enforcement organizations this spring for his exemplary leadership and dedication to service. John Ojeisekhoba (M.A. ’00, M.A. ’04), Biola’s associate vice president and chief of campus safety, received the Achievers Award from the Southern California chapter of NOBLE, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, in March. The award was accompanied by recognitions from the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles Police Commission and Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer.