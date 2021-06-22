Covid-19: Extra disruption payment to 9,000 NI students

People could be charged for lateral flow tests from next month, under plans being considered by the government.The tests are only guaranteed to be free until the end of July, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has revealed.“A statement will be forthcoming about whether or not it will be extended beyond that,” a spokesperson told The Independent.Labour immediately condemned the looming rethink, saying it “beggars belief” with a third Covid wave underway and infections set to surge in the weeks to come.The potential U-turn comes just three months after the launch of a high-profile campaign urging everybody...