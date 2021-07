The second and third defendants in the Deadly Shooting in Dupont appeared in court Wednesday for their initial hearings Jordan Lowe appeared before the Circuit Court she plead not guilty on the charges of Assisting A Criminal the criminal assisted commited murder Level 5 felony, Obstruction of Justice Level 6 Felony, Commit Felony While Member Of/ At Direction of Criminal Gang Enhancement. she is due back in September. She is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $10,000 Cash Only Bond.