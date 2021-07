Dax Devlon-Ross will share his "Letters to My White Male Friends." The book isn’t just for men, but for anyone who wants to find tangible ways to be part of the solution in their workplace, community, family, & in themselves. This conversation will be guided by Courtney Wiggins, who is a community organizer, healer, & founding council member of Northern Michigan E3: Educate, Elevate, and Engage. Held via Zoom.