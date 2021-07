Responding to an international shortage of audio chips, Advantech has developed non-audio version of its most popular motherboards to help mitigate supply issues. “GPUs were perhaps always destined for shortage, but one area now being seen are the unprecedented shortages in the world of audio,” according to UK-based Impulse Embedded, which stocks Advantech-based industrial PCs. “As innocuous as it may sound, the shortage of audio chips has caused damaging delays across the industrial and embedded computing supply chain globally. Difficult to anticipate, this issue has left some manufacturers with little to no supply option, but some major manufacturers such as Advantech have reacted quickly to the event and side-stepped this immovable object.”