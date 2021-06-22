Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

ON Semi drivers for developing LED luminaires

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON Semiconductor has announced two LED drivers which allow manufacturers to develop LED luminaires with light-based positioning technology and visible light communication. By adding data intelligence and accurate positioning (up to 30 cm), these solutions will revolutionize lighting in a variety of spaces including supermarkets, warehouses, hospitals, and airports. The...

www.electronicsweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luminaires#Emi#Design#Intelligent Lighting#Semiconductor#Ncl31000#Adc#Emi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

GKN-Led Project Developing Cryogenic Electric Propulsion

A UK-funded research program is developing a hybrid hydrogen and electric propulsion architecture that could offer a stepwise approach to introducing cryogenic and superconducting technology while easing the path to certification of the technology. The Hybrid Hydrogen & Electric Architecture (H2GEAR... Subscription Required. GKN-Led Project Developing Cryogenic Electric Propulsion is...
Home & Gardenelectronicproducts.com

Integrated automotive LED driver offers design flexibility

STMicroelectronics’ ALED6000 single-chip automotive LED driver with an integrated DC/DC converter is designed to keep the lighting intensity consistent as electrical conditions within the vehicle fluctuate. The AEC-Q100-qualified LED driver can be used in exterior lighting such as daytime running lights, headlights, rear lights, stop lights, and turn signals, as well as interior lighting.
Technologytheiet.org

LED Driver compatability

Hi guys. I hope this isn't too stupid a question. I have a customer who has supplied some under kitchen LED cupboard lights and a driver that comes with a socket to plug in a few individual lights. The problem is the little plugs on the lights don't fit in the sockets so presumably somebody has sent or ordered the wrong driver or lights. The Driver is rated at 15W. Is there likely to be a problem if i just cut off the plugs and socket and hard wire them or is there likely to be a compatibility problem. So i guess my question is are the drivers standard and any LED fitting will work so long as the wattage isn't exceeded.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

RS stocks sensor family from Amphenol

RS Components is to stock the products of Amphenol Advanced Sensors, including devices for measuring: temperature, gas, moisture and pressure. Thermometrics is an Amphenol brand that covers temperature sensors from -196 to +1150°C. Telaire is a CO2 and air quality sensor brand, deployed in commercial and residential building ventilation systems...
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Farnell IoT survey highlights medical and Industry 4.0 applications

Farnell’s third annual IoT Survey confirms a rise in IoT for medical applications and reveals the growing role of IoT for industrial automation and control applications for the delivery of Industry 4.0. The IoT Survey is run annually by Farnell. The top three industry segments leading the way in IoT...
Medical & BiotechHouston Chronicle

Snapdragon Chemistry and Shimadzu Announce Collaboration to Enable Automated Biopharmaceutical Process Development

COLUMBIA, Md. (PRWEB) July 07, 2021. Snapdragon Chemistry and Shimadzu Corporation have agreed to enter a strategic collaboration to jointly support pharmaceutical and chemical industries by providing advanced solutions for improved efficiency in chemical synthesis. The companies have complementary core technologies which, when combined, can produce unique and useful solutions....
EngineeringHPCwire

Inspur’s Liquid Cooling HPC Brings Fast Deployment, High Performance to Scientific Research

STUTTGART, Germany, July 6, 2021 — Recently, at ISC High Performance 2021 Digital, Inspur’s new liquid cooling HPC solution was demonstrated by Western Science and Technology Innovation Harbour (iHarbour) at Xi’an City, an institution focused on promoting innovation in science and education. Inspur’s flexible liquid cooling solution is used by iHarbour to powers its scientific research platform.
ElectronicsElectronicsWeekly.com

Battery dump

78 million batteries will be dumped worldwide every day by 2025 if we do not improve the life span for powering IoT devices, according to EnABLES, an EU funded European Research Infrastructure project involving Tyndall National Institute, CEA-Leti, CEA-Liten, Fraunhofer IIS, Fraunhofer IMS, imec, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Polytechnic University of Turin, University of Bologna, University of Perugia and the University of Southampton.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Audio-free industrial PCs side-steps chip shortage

Responding to an international shortage of audio chips, Advantech has developed non-audio version of its most popular motherboards to help mitigate supply issues. “GPUs were perhaps always destined for shortage, but one area now being seen are the unprecedented shortages in the world of audio,” according to UK-based Impulse Embedded, which stocks Advantech-based industrial PCs. “As innocuous as it may sound, the shortage of audio chips has caused damaging delays across the industrial and embedded computing supply chain globally. Difficult to anticipate, this issue has left some manufacturers with little to no supply option, but some major manufacturers such as Advantech have reacted quickly to the event and side-stepped this immovable object.”
EngineeringElectronicsWeekly.com

Trying to drive a Cuk rectifier mosfet – a solution?

Couldn’t resist simulating the possible Cuk synchronous rectifier mosfet drive circuit. And the results are not good (but scroll down for a better circuit:) The voltage across the capacitor pretending to be the mosfet gate capacitance is not getting close enough to the oV rail (see black rectangle below left) to turn off the mosfet properly – my misunderstanding of the upper pnp action.
Softwaremining-technology.com

Inspekto develops AI machine vision system to automate industrial quality inspection

Concept: Israel startup Inspekto has unveiled the second generation of its autonomous machine vision (AMV) system ‘INSPEKTO S70 Gen.2’ for industrial quality inspection. It leverages autonomous machine vision AI (AMV-AI) to support an increased number of use cases and enable quality inspection of highly reflective materials, moving parts, and vibrating platforms in a manufacturing plant.
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Digi-Key polishes Online Returns and Order Issues Portal

Digi-Key Electronics has announced that it has launched an enhanced online returns and order issues portal for customers. The updated portal now offers allows international customers to fully self-service returns, including printing return shipping labels, making corrections, submitting part shortage requests, and resolving order issues. It’s a more user-friendly model says the company.
Industryelectronicproducts.com

Open-frame power supplies feature 300% peak power

Cosel Co, Ltd . has introduced its AEA600F series of 600-W free-air convection cooling power supplies. The open-frame power supplies can deliver 300% peak power for up to 1,000 milliseconds for medical and industrial applications. This supports the need for power supplies to deliver extra power during peak operation times as required by dynamic loads such as at motor startup.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Segars’ Weaselly Defence Of Nvidia Takeover

Arm CEO Simon Segars has put up a rather weasel-worded defence on the Arm blog page of his company’s ownership by Softbank and, potentially, Nvidia. “Under our current owner, SoftBank, we have invested heavily in new chip technologies which allowed us to enter new markets such as 5G networks and cloud computing,” writes Segars.
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

MOAR RAINBOWS with the IS31Fl3741 LED driver

We’ve been using the IS31FL3731 for a while to do monochromatic LED driving/dimming. But for RGB LED driving, we need moar channels! So we’re trying out the IS31FL3741, which can handle an astonishing 351 individually-dimmable LEDs in 39×9 matrix. Divide by three for RGB LEDs, and you’ve got a 13×9 24-bit color display, all controllable over I2C! Next we’ll design a STEMMA QT breakout… video.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Joule 20 Test Socket Solution for QFN Package Testing

With the rapid growth in QFN packaging solutions, IC Test Engineering teams need innovative test socket solutions in order to meet the performance and time-to-market demands for their products. Package test set-ups to support advanced RF, Analog, Power Management, and High-Speed Digital IC’s require excellent signal integrity, reliable and repeatable contact resistance, and long production lifetimes. Meeting these challenges, Smiths Interconnect is proud to introduce Joule-20.
Carsarxiv.org

Exploration of increasing drivers trust in a semi-autonomous vehicle through real time visualizations of collaborative driving dynamic

A. Koegel, C. Furet, T. Suzuki, Y. Klebanov, J. Hu, T. Kappeler, D. Okazaki, K. Matsui, T. Hiraoka, K. Shimono, K. Nakano, K. Honma, M. Pennington. The Thinking Wave is an ongoing development of visualization concepts showing the real-time effort and confidence of semi-autonomous vehicle (AV) systems. Offering drivers access to this information can inform their decision making, and enable them to handle the situation accordingly and takeover when necessary. Two different visualizations have been designed, Concept one, Tidal, demonstrates the AV systems effort through intensified activity of a simple graphic which fluctuates in speed and frequency. Concept two, Tandem, displays the effort of the AV system as well as the handling dynamic and shared responsibility between the driver and the vehicle system. Working collaboratively with mobility research teams at the University of Tokyo, we are prototyping and refining the Thinking Wave and its embodiments as we work towards building a testable version integrated into a driving simulator. The development of the thinking wave aims to calibrate trust by increasing the drivers knowledge and understanding of vehicle handling capacity. By enabling transparent communication of the AV systems capacity, we hope to empower AV-skeptic drivers and keep over-trusting drivers on alert in the case of an emergency takeover situation, in order to create a safer autonomous driving experience.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devoces Market Electronics Industry Builds in 2021 Top Leading Players |- Cree, Infineon, Qorvo

The global Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devoces market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2031, at a CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Increasing demand for Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devoces market constraints, increasing infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segments are some of the main driving factors for market growth. However, the fluctuating raw material price remains restrained and reduces market growth. The development and growing adoption of market value is expected to create growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy