ON Semi drivers for developing LED luminaires

A. Koegel, C. Furet, T. Suzuki, Y. Klebanov, J. Hu, T. Kappeler, D. Okazaki, K. Matsui, T. Hiraoka, K. Shimono, K. Nakano, K. Honma, M. Pennington. The Thinking Wave is an ongoing development of visualization concepts showing the real-time effort and confidence of semi-autonomous vehicle (AV) systems. Offering drivers access to this information can inform their decision making, and enable them to handle the situation accordingly and takeover when necessary. Two different visualizations have been designed, Concept one, Tidal, demonstrates the AV systems effort through intensified activity of a simple graphic which fluctuates in speed and frequency. Concept two, Tandem, displays the effort of the AV system as well as the handling dynamic and shared responsibility between the driver and the vehicle system. Working collaboratively with mobility research teams at the University of Tokyo, we are prototyping and refining the Thinking Wave and its embodiments as we work towards building a testable version integrated into a driving simulator. The development of the thinking wave aims to calibrate trust by increasing the drivers knowledge and understanding of vehicle handling capacity. By enabling transparent communication of the AV systems capacity, we hope to empower AV-skeptic drivers and keep over-trusting drivers on alert in the case of an emergency takeover situation, in order to create a safer autonomous driving experience.