LIAA SCHOLAR-ATHLETES: Old Forge

Earned four varsity letters as a member of the golf and softball teams, and four varsity letters as a member of the Pittston Area swim team. Served as captain of both the softball and swim teams. Member of the National Honor Society, the Stuident Council and president of the Old Forge High School Ski Club. She also participated in the Lackawanna College Dual enrollment program and received more than 15 college credits while in high school. Will attend Temple University to study psychology.