Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Forge, PA

LIAA SCHOLAR-ATHLETES: Old Forge

By JOBY FAWCETT STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarned four varsity letters as a member of the golf and softball teams, and four varsity letters as a member of the Pittston Area swim team. Served as captain of both the softball and swim teams. Member of the National Honor Society, the Stuident Council and president of the Old Forge High School Ski Club. She also participated in the Lackawanna College Dual enrollment program and received more than 15 college credits while in high school. Will attend Temple University to study psychology.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
City
Old Forge, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Temple University#Liaa#The Stuident Council#Lackawanna College Dual#Times Tribune#King S College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

National Spelling Bee: Zaila Avant-garde is first African American winner

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. Now she has become the first African American winner in the 96-year history of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The 14-year-old basketball prodigy from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy