ECO City Farms Adds Mural to Identify Seasonal Crops
ECO City Farms has added a new mural at its Bladensburg farm that will help visitors identify which crops are currently growing. Painted on the side of a metal shipping container that houses a classroom, the mural displays a map of the community-supported agriculture site at 6100 Emerson St. in Bladensburg, with spaces for magnets that can be rearranged to show which various crops are currently growing and where on the farm.www.hyattsvillewire.com