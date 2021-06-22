Cancel
Sioux City, IA

MINI: Biden gave Putin a list of 16 infrastructures off limits to attack

Sioux City Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a recent press conference, President Biden told reporters that he gave Russian President Putin a list of our 16 “critical infrastructures that should be off limits to attack.” I suspect Putin did one of two things: 1) he gave the list to his hackers and told them these U.S. targets are now off limits or 2) he had his hackers check their list of U.S. targets and add any they had not already targeted. You choose. -- Gene Nitzchke, Sioux City.

