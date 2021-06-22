Cancel
Best deals still available during the final hours of Prime Day 2021

By BestReviews
WREG
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Prime Day 2021 is officially halfway over. But don’t worry, there are still plenty of deals that you can take advantage of until midnight tonight. For instance, we’ve noticed that there have been deep discounts on items such as luggage, smart TVs, toys and robotic vacuums. And, of course, you can get an Echo Dot or a Kindle for possibly the best price you’ll see all year.

