Mikey Garcia: Spence Has “The Youth, The Size, And Skills” To Best Pacquiao

Boxing Insider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithout doubt, Mikey Garcia knows what it’s like to face Errol Spence. Having never lost a fight, the Californian stepped into the ring at AT&T stadium in Dallas back in 2019 to face welterweight titlist Spence in a pay per view event. It was a brave move, a jump in weight classes, and a quest for boxing glory. Unfortunately for Garcia, Spence made easy work of the man, winning round after round on the judge’s cards before being awarded a unanimous decision win. If anyone is aware of the ins and outs the still undefeated Spence presents in the way of a ring challenge, it’s Garcia.

