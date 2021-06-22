Mikey Garcia: Spence Has “The Youth, The Size, And Skills” To Best Pacquiao

Without doubt, Mikey Garcia knows what it’s like to face Errol Spence. Having never lost a fight, the Californian stepped into the ring at AT&T stadium in Dallas back in 2019 to face welterweight titlist Spence in a pay per view event. It was a brave move, a jump in weight classes, and a quest for boxing glory. Unfortunately for Garcia, Spence made easy work of the man, winning round after round on the judge’s cards before being awarded a unanimous decision win. If anyone is aware of the ins and outs the still undefeated Spence presents in the way of a ring challenge, it’s Garcia.