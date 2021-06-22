Cancel
King City, CA

City Manager recommends not installing reverse diagonal parking in King City

By Avery Johnson
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 16 days ago
KING CITY, Calif. (KION) In King City, the City Council installed temporary reverse diagonal parking on a block of Broadway Street to test it out and decide whether to permanently install that type of parking, but a report from the City Manager now recommends that the City should not permanently install it.

In reverse diagonal parking, drivers back into parking spaces, and the change was considered as part of the Blue Zones Project.

The City surveyed residents as they tested out the new type of parking, and though staff received both positive and negative feedback, it was overwhelmingly negative.

The survey posted online received 276 responses, and about 81% of the people who responded strongly disagreed that they would be able to adjust. Another 85% disagreed that it was easier than parallel parking, and 71% disagreed that they were more comfortable pulling out into traffic facing forward.

The recommendation will be considered at the next City Council meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

