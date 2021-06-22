Meet Our New Midday Show on Sedalia’s News Leader KSIS 1050AM
When Rush Limbaugh passed away it left an impossible hole to fill at radio stations across America, including here at Sedalia's News Leader KSIS 1050AM. Rush wasn't just a political pundit. Or selling what conservative politicians want you to know. Although he was good at doing both. He was an entertainer. A radio guy who wanted to entertain. And he did that through talking politics, arguably better than anyone else. So when we started looking for a program to put in that time slot, we wanted a program that could talk politics while entertaining and informing.ksisradio.com