'To get out there with a guide dog is amazing'

Beyond the Dark invites participants to experience this transformation and connect with the mission of Southeastern Guide Dogs. Tickets are on sale now. “Beyond the Dark helps people see what it’s like for a veteran like me to find help through my service dog, Pella,” said Sean Brown, U.S. Army Veteran and Southeastern Guide Dogs graduate. “I have accomplished so much because of her. She's the inspiration that keeps me going, just like all of our service dogs do for my fellow graduates. The Beyond the Dark experience will give people insight into this and see how truly amazing our dogs are.” Tickets for Beyond the Dark are currently on sale through the Southeastern Guide Dogs website. The cost of admission is $20, and ticket sales go toward mission-critical support for the organization. The first presentation of Beyond the Dark is scheduled for July 13, 2021, at 10am, and it will continue to run weekly.