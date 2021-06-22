Cancel
'To get out there with a guide dog is amazing'

BBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blind couple who say their guide dogs have been instrumental in the freedom they have experienced during lockdown now want to help others. Mel Griffiths, of Nottingham and a dog health advisor for Guide Line, the Guide Dogs' national helpline, walked the equivalent of 53 miles (85km) in a single week with her companion Elsa to raise money for the charity.

#Guide Dog#Dogs#Dog Health#Get Out#Guide Line#The Guide Dogs#Bbc East Midlands
