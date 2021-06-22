Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

U.S., Brazil expected to constrain ethanol output in coming months

Agriculture Online
 16 days ago

By Stephanie Kelly, Marcelo Teixeira and Mark Weinraub NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The United States and Brazil, the world's top two ethanol producers, are expected to hold down production in coming months because of the surging cost of corn and sugar. Tight corn and sugar supplies are passing through to ethanol costs, making producers reluctant to raise production, and boosting gasoline prices as well. The United States and Brazil are the linchpins of worldwide ethanol supply, accounting for 75% of global ethanol exports last year, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics. U.S. gasoline prices on average are above $3 per gallon for the first time since 2014, American Automobile Association data shows, while prices in Brazil are at 5.40 reais per liter ($4.06 per gallon) in June in Sao Paulo state, near all-time highs. Ethanol usually helps lower gasoline prices, said Scott Irwin, a professor at the University of Illinois, as it tends to be an inexpensive source of needed octane for gasoline. However, at current market prices, ethanol is actually adding to gasoline's cost. U.S. corn futures recently reached highs not seen since 2013, while ethanol prices hit their highest level since 2014, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. U.S. ethanol production has rebounded from a low of 537,000 barrels per day in April to roughly 1 million bpd, Energy Information Administration data shows, but market signals suggest further growth will be slow. Cash bids for corn fell at ethanol plants across the U.S. Midwest during May, and the prices that dealers were offering for delivery in the summer months were even lower. "We do expect ethanol production this summer to slightly lag the output rates we saw during the summers of 2019 and 2018, and high corn prices and regionally tight corn supplies are a major reason for that," said Geoff Cooper, president of the Renewable Fuels Association, a U.S. biofuels trade group. Ethanol producers are expected to buy 5.2 billion bushels of corn for the coming year, which would be the lowest in any nonpandemic-affected year since 2013-2014, according to USDA data. High exports will likely keep corn supplies tight in coming months, largely due to demand from China. U.S. corn supplies are expected to fall to an eight-year low prior to the coming harvest in September, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. Margins to produce ethanol in the U.S. Corn Belt.

www.agriculture.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Irwin
Person
Bruno Lima
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Gasoline Prices#U S Agriculture#Automobiles#Reuters#Usda#Brazilian#Alta Mogiana Mill#Stonex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures, U.S. boxed beef prices drop

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures approached a four-week low on Wednesday as U.S. beef prices declined. The drop in futures extended a 4% setback from a contract high that most-active August live cattle reached last month. Prices for beef shipped to wholesale buyers in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans up for 2nd session on U.S. crop concerns, corn firms

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday as concerns over declining condition of the U.S. crop underpinned prices. Corn rose for the first time in four sessions, while wheat eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Clashing visions of Mexico's GMO corn ban cloud impact

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - A clash at the top of Mexico's agriculture ministry over the scope of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's push to prohibit genetically-modified corn has cast uncertainty over the farm and food industries in the country that first developed the grain. If liberally interpreted and...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease, corn stays weak on U.S. rain relief

* Chicago soybean ease after rally on U.S. crop rating decline. * Corn falls again as rain forecasts ease crop worries. * Wheat also ticks down (Updates with overnight session close) PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged down on Thursday as rain and cooler temperatures forecast in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 10-15 cents, corn down 6-8 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 3 cents to down 3 cents per bushel * Wheat futures seen mixed, with most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contracts easing on seasonal harvest pressure. * MGEX spring wheat steadying after September contract notched its biggest decline in two months on Wednesday and K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts firming on bargain buying after hitting three-month low. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 3/4 cent lower at $6.21-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 2-1/2 cents higher at $5.87 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-1/2 cents lower at $7.96-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn falling after some much-needed rain, fell in the northwest portion of the U.S. Corn Belt, and forecasts called for more storms. Concerns about waning demand from China adding pressure. * Most-active CBOT December corn ended overnight trading near session low. * Conab cut its estimate for Brazil's 2020/21 corn crop to 93.385 million tonnes from 96.392 million tonnes in June. * CBOT December corn last traded down 6 cents at $5.25 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans under pressure from forecasts for good growing weather across the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT November soybeans dropped below their 10-day moving average overnight. Traders watching to see if contract can hold support at its 100-day moving average. * CBOT November soybeans last traded down 14 cents at $13.13-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Heinrich)
IndustryAgriculture Online

Canadian grain handler Richardson to buy U.S. durum processor Italgrani

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 8 (Reuters) - Canadian grain handler Richardson International Limited said on Thursday that it has agreed to buy Italgrani USA, North America's largest durum miller, as it increases its food-processing operations. Italgrani's assets include a mill in St. Louis, Missouri specializing in semolina and durum flour, storage...
IndustryAgriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Rates wither as exporters brace for fresh crop arrival

* Planting of summer-sown crop gains pace in India. * Thai rice exports have fallen into a slumber- trader. * Bangladesh imported 1.3 mln tonnes of rice 2020-21-Food Ministry. July 8 (Reuters) - Rice export prices sagged in top Asian hubs this week, with rates in Thailand hitting lowest level in 19-months and Vietnam sliding to its lowest since July last year, pressured by the arrival of fresh crop season.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall after earlier gains on weather uncertainty

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday after volatile movement in both directions as traders weighed cooler, rainy forecasts against ongoing dryness across parts of the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT November soybeans ended 7-3/4 cents lower at $13.19-1/2 per bushel, while nearby July soybeans added 3-3/4 cents to 13.90-1/4 per bushel. * CBOT December soymeal fell $2.40 to $362.50 a ton. CBOT December soyoil eased 0.51 cent to 59.18 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 122,200 tonnes of soymeal to Mexico, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn fall on cool, wet forecast

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ended lower on Thursday, pressured by cool, rainy forecasts across the U.S. growing belt, though dryness in the upper Midwest continues to threaten developing crops. Corn eased as beneficial rains aided crops entering pollination, while wheat firmed as sparse moisture reached drought-hit...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

U.S. projects modest oil output increase in 2021 despite high prices

The U.S. sees limited domestic oil production growth through next year despite rising oil prices and rebounding demand. Oil explorers will produce 20,000 barrels a day more than previously forecast for this year, at 11.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Wednesday. Output next year was raised 60,000 barrels day to 11.9 million, making it the first upward revision since March. At the same time the agency boosted its price forecast for West Texas Intermediate by $4 a barrel to $65.85 for 2021.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 6.9 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 6.9 million barrels from the previous week. At 445.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 7% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of July 2, 2021.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Shale rushes to lock in oil rally as OPEC+ rift roils market

As soon as OPEC+ negotiations fell apart on Monday, stoking fears of a supply squeeze and sending oil prices soaring, U.S. shale executives began hitting the phones. They weren’t ordering their crews to drill for more oil. They weren’t game-planning a miraculous comeback in American crude production. They were securing hedges -- locking in prices for the oil they plan to produce next year and protecting themselves against a potential market slump, people familiar with the trades said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle futures jump as grain costs tumble

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures climbed on Tuesday as a steep slide in grain prices made animal feed costs look cheaper, traders said. Traders are keeping a close eye on the grain markets after supply fears drove prices to eight-year highs during the spring....
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise 2% on USDA crop condition report

CANBERRA, July 7 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose nearly 2% on Wednesday, rebounding from heavy losses in the previous session, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of U.S. crops below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Prices Decline for Third Trading Day

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a third straight session as the dollar rose and investors awaited further signals from the OPEC+ alliance on its production policy after a dispute upended talks. Futures slipped 1.6% in New York on Wednesday. The U.S. dollar rose to a three-month high before paring gains....

Comments / 0

Community Policy