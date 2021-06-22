Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Tough break early was start of Islanders’ playoff disaster

By David Lazar
New York Post
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Islanders were doomed from the start of Game 5, an 8-0 loss to the Lightning. It started moments after puck drop. Adam Pelech frequently pinches — a staple of his notoriously aggressive game — but it cost him on his first shift. He threw the puck right to Anthony Cirelli, who directed a quick backhand pass to captain Steven Stamkos. The hockey gods chose to help him out, as Stamkos then corralled an Alex Killorn blocked shot and deposited the loose puck into an empty net.

nypost.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Person
Ryan Pulock
Person
Tim Leiweke
Person
Adam Pelech
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Yanni Gourde
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Leo Komarov
Person
David Savard
Person
Alex Killorn
Person
Andy Greene
Person
Barry Trotz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Stanley Cup#Killorn#Ubs Arena#Oak View Group#Dime Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Top Three Players During The Stanley Cup Playoffs

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK - APRIL 01: Mathew Barzal #13 of the New York Islanders (R) scores his third goal of the game for the hattrick against the Washington Capitals at 18:54 of the third period and is joined by Josh Bailey #12 (L) at the Nassau Coliseum on April 01, 2021 in Uniondale, New York. The Islanders defeated the Capitals 8-4. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLaudacy.com

Islanders eliminated from Stanley Cup playoffs after loss to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 Friday night in Tampa to set up the Stanley Cup Final with Montreal. The defending champions advanced to a Stanley Cup Final matchup against the surprising Montreal Canadiens, who upset the Vegas Golden Knights in the other semifinal. Game 1 is Monday night in Tampa.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders eliminated from playoffs Game 7 of semi-finals

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 25: Mathew Barzal #13, Ryan Pulock #6 and Matt Martin #17 of the New York Islanders react after their team's 1-0 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Seven of the NHL Stanley Cup Semifinals during the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Finals at Amalie Arena on June 25, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game 7: New York Islanders vs. Tampa Bay Lightning live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NHL Playoffs

The New York Islanders will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday night. The Islanders are riding high after the steal and score by Anthony Beauvillier in game six where they ended the game 3-2 in overtime. They’ll need some of that confidence tonight when they take the ice at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Meanwhile, the Lightning will look to advance to their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final with a win tonight and will be looking forward to having the home crowd behind them.
NHLlighthousehockey.com

Islanders-Lightning Playoff Gameday News: Win or go home

I must confess that I am absolutely, bonkers excited and nervous for tonight because after watching the Canadiens advance to the Stanley Cup final last night, nothing feels more appropriate than for them to face the Islanders in the final round, where 1993 can be corrected in accordance with the prophecies.
NHLwmleader.com

Scott Mayfield having ‘huge’ playoff impact for Islanders

Scott Mayfield scored one of the biggest goals of his team’s season Wednesday night in the Stanley Cup semifinals, but the Islanders defenseman’s vicious cross-check on the Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov may turn out to be even more significant. In the third period of Game 6, Mayfield scored with a timely...
NHLnyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Islanders Offseason Plans and Playoff Bets Paid Up

The Stanley Cup Final is nearly over, and for the New York Islanders offseason is in full swing. The NHL Expansion Draft is right around the corner as is the start of free agency. The Islanders have to re-sign a number of restricted free agents, unrestricted free agents and deal with a salary cap issue that could throw a wrench in all of that. We look at all of that and more in today’s Daily Links!
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Breaking Down Pros, Cons of Islanders Retaining Palmieri

When New York Islanders captain Anders Lee went down with a season-ending knee injury in March, it dictated what the team would look for at the trade deadline. Not only did they need to make up for Lee’s scoring ability, but they also needed a veteran presence and depth. When general manager Lou Lamoriello acquired Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils, the worry subsided, however briefly.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Canadiens, Golden Knights, Oilers and Islanders

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia was placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol related absence list. He wasn’t on the ice with the team yesterday. Armia was put on the NHL protocol list back on March 22nd. He didn’t travel with the team to Tampa Bay yesterday. The Canadiens will...
NHLNews 12

NY Islanders focused on game 7 of playoff series against Tampa Bay

After winning Wednesday night's game six against Tampa Bay, the sports world saw an odd celebration. Islanders fans pelted the ice with beer cans and bottles. Now Isles fans will see something they haven't seen since 1984 -- a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. It's also another...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders Podcast Preview: 2021 Playoff Recap

The New York Islanders season has come to a close. The Eyes on Isles Podcast will take you through the playoffs to discuss how the Isles did in their 2021 season including the performance in Game 7. Then, the focus shifts to the expansion draft. In just a few short...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

The Islanders are out of the playoffs, any players of interest?

Alex Tanguay is a new assistant coach in Detroit. It’s an exciting development, and a fresh approach to getting more goals out of the team. It will be interesting to see if working with a recently retired player will help the young guns. Here is the link to the Isle’s...
NHLGwinnett Daily Post

Josh Anderson's OT goal saves season for Canadiens

Scoring the first goal of the game was huge for Josh Anderson. Scoring the overtime winner was even bigger for the Montreal Canadiens winger and his teammates. Thanks to Anderson's decisive goal, the host Canadiens claimed a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday and avoided a sweep in the Stanley Cup Final.

Comments / 0

Community Policy