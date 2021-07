GRÜENHEIDE, Germany — This month was supposed be another crowning moment for Elon Musk with the first German-made Teslas rolling from a new "Gigafactory" outside Berlin. Instead, the self-styled "Technoking" is locked in an ongoing spat with German environmentalists over its impact on the local habitat and water resources, while final planning permissions are still tied up in what Tesla has complained is onerous German red tape over plans unveiled in late 2019.