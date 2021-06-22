Analysis: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves

PRAGUE, July 8 (Reuters) - The Czech crown and Hungarian forint fell to around two-month lows on Thursday amid a risk-off retreat in markets, failing to capitalise on data bolstering a case for more rate hikes in those countries. In Poland, the zloty slipped 0.1% before a central bank meeting expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Markets will be looking for signs of when the bank could start normalising policy. Romania's leu held steady, at 4.927 per euro, a day after the country's central bank left rates unchanged, too, but said it was assessing a timeline for a return to policy normalisation. Central Europe is facing strong inflationary pressures as economies come out of the COVID-19 pandemic and recover this year. Hungary's headline inflation rate hit its highest level since 2012 in June, data showed on Thursday. Both the Czech and Hungarian central banks jumped ahead of others in the European Union last month to begin raising interest rates amid strong inflationary pressures. Polish and Romanian rate setters have so far resisted. The Hungarian inflation data, along with strong May retail sales figures in the Czech Republic published on Thursday, backed expectations of more hikes in both countries - which should provide some resistance to further currency weakening. Despite this, currencies slipped on Thursday in the global risk-off move on expectations U.S. policymakers are moving toward tapering asset purchases as soon as this year. The forint fell 0.3% to 358.35 to the euro and the crown eased 0.2% to 25.83. A Prague dealer said the crown might be hitting the bottom of its retreat seen so far in July. "I would expect it will not be too easy to (move weaker)," the dealer said. Eyes in the region were turning to Poland's central bank, as well as the European Central Bank, which is set to release a strategy update that could see it allow for higher inflation. Some analysts have said Poland could soon turn hawkish. In an interview published on Sunday, Governor Adam Glapinski said demand-driven inflation that would require a response from the central bank could appear in autumn at the earliest. Polish bond yields were lower before the meeting. Stock markets were also weaker after a dip in global shares. Warsaw blue chips led losses, falling 1.2%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1052 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2021 EURCZK Czech.