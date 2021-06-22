The threat nobody is talking about? Covid spillback

A new study shows that spatial and temporal environmental fluctuations can account for the maintenance of personality types in bird populations. Like humans, many animal species show behavioral differences that characterize different personality types. For example, in populations of great tits (Parus major), one can distinguish individuals that are inquisitive and readily explore new environments from others that are less adventurous. Moreover, these behavioral differences are heritable. How such differences are maintained in populations, rather than eroded bey natural selection over the course of evolution, is one of the key questions in behavioral ecology. "In recent years, behavioral ecologists have developed models that explain how this can be achieved by means of natural selection. But up to now, very few empirical studies have addressed the issue directly," says Niels Dingemanse, a Professor at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich specialized in animal personality and behavioral ecology. In a collaborative international effort, Alexia Mouchet, a PhD-candidate at the Dingemanse lab, and colleagues, have shown that different personality types are favored by selection in different regions of Western-Europe. They also found that some types are favoured in some and other types in other years. This implies that spatial and temporal variations in environmental parameters promote the maintenance of behavioral variation.