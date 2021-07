If there’s one thing tech investors love, it’s a good old-fashioned fistfight. Right now, the most gnarly fight in the market is in the Electric Vehicle (EV) space. No sooner has the market celebrated the incredible success of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) than it has started clamoring for the champ to go down. In the underdog corner, we’ve got Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock, which is a notable threat in the fight for EV dominance in China.