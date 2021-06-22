Cancel
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.5% to hit 8-day high on USDA crop report

Agriculture Online
 16 days ago

CANBERRA, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose 1.5% to touch a one-week high on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of crops below market forecasts, stoking concerns about global supplies. Corn firms, drawing support from wheat, while soybeans were little changed. The most active...

www.agriculture.com
Agriculturefarmforum.net

How heat can stress small grain crops

The summer heat and drought stress have some concerned about the fate of the small grain crop. Although few of us have enjoyed the hot and dry conditions, including the small grain crop, the forecast looks to be bringing some relief. Drought stress compounded with heat stress further influences small...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures rebound on declining U.S. crop condition

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Wednesday, recouping a portion of heavy losses from a day earlier, as a lower-than-expected U.S. crop rating tempered hopes that rain will improve field conditions. Rains from Friday into next week will offer timely moisture for corn...
AgricultureAG Week

China's farmers dump other crops for corn on bumper profit pull

BEIJING/SINGAPORE — Chinese farmers have sharply increased corn planting this year to cash in on demand-fueled record prices, a trend that is likely to cool the country's recent rampant appetite for imports heading into 2022. The expansion, which comes mainly at the expense of soybeans and other crops including sorghum...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans up for 2nd session on U.S. crop concerns, corn firms

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday as concerns over declining condition of the U.S. crop underpinned prices. Corn rose for the first time in four sessions, while wheat eased. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease, corn stays weak on U.S. rain relief

* Chicago soybean ease after rally on U.S. crop rating decline. * Corn falls again as rain forecasts ease crop worries. * Wheat also ticks down (Updates with overnight session close) PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged down on Thursday as rain and cooler temperatures forecast in...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 10-15 cents, corn down 6-8 cents, wheat mixed

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Mixed, up 3 cents to down 3 cents per bushel * Wheat futures seen mixed, with most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contracts easing on seasonal harvest pressure. * MGEX spring wheat steadying after September contract notched its biggest decline in two months on Wednesday and K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts firming on bargain buying after hitting three-month low. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat found technical support at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range during the overnight trading session. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 3/4 cent lower at $6.21-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last 2-1/2 cents higher at $5.87 per bushel, and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-1/2 cents lower at $7.96-1/2 per bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn falling after some much-needed rain, fell in the northwest portion of the U.S. Corn Belt, and forecasts called for more storms. Concerns about waning demand from China adding pressure. * Most-active CBOT December corn ended overnight trading near session low. * Conab cut its estimate for Brazil's 2020/21 corn crop to 93.385 million tonnes from 96.392 million tonnes in June. * CBOT December corn last traded down 6 cents at $5.25 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans under pressure from forecasts for good growing weather across the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT November soybeans dropped below their 10-day moving average overnight. Traders watching to see if contract can hold support at its 100-day moving average. * CBOT November soybeans last traded down 14 cents at $13.13-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Mark Heinrich)
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Britain wheat area expands on improved sowing conditions

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat area is expected to expand to 1.74 million hectares for this year's harvest, up 26% from 2020, according to a survey issued by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) on Thursday. The increase was largely at the expense of spring barley, which...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Clashing visions of Mexico's GMO corn ban cloud impact

MEXICO CITY, July 8 (Reuters) - A clash at the top of Mexico's agriculture ministry over the scope of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's push to prohibit genetically-modified corn has cast uncertainty over the farm and food industries in the country that first developed the grain. If liberally interpreted and...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm, corn eases on cooler, wetter forecast

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were mixed on Thursday, pressured by cool, rainy forecasts across the U.S. growing belt, though dryness in the upper Midwest continues to threaten developing crops. Corn eased as beneficial rains aided crops entering pollination, while wheat firmed as sparse moisture reached drought-hit...
IndustryAgriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Rates wither as exporters brace for fresh crop arrival

* Planting of summer-sown crop gains pace in India. * Thai rice exports have fallen into a slumber- trader. * Bangladesh imported 1.3 mln tonnes of rice 2020-21-Food Ministry. July 8 (Reuters) - Rice export prices sagged in top Asian hubs this week, with rates in Thailand hitting lowest level in 19-months and Vietnam sliding to its lowest since July last year, pressured by the arrival of fresh crop season.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall after earlier gains on weather uncertainty

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell on Thursday after volatile movement in both directions as traders weighed cooler, rainy forecasts against ongoing dryness across parts of the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT November soybeans ended 7-3/4 cents lower at $13.19-1/2 per bushel, while nearby July soybeans added 3-3/4 cents to 13.90-1/4 per bushel. * CBOT December soymeal fell $2.40 to $362.50 a ton. CBOT December soyoil eased 0.51 cent to 59.18 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 122,200 tonnes of soymeal to Mexico, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Slightly Higher

Corn is 1 to 3 cents higher, soybeans are 6 to 12 cents higher and wheat is flat to 8 cents higher. Corn trade is 1 to 3 cents higher, fading from early strength overnight to chop back to the lower end of the recent range with little change to the forecast or fresh demand news with buying showing up on tests of support. Ethanol margins will get a boost from the corn pull back, while the energy complex stabilizing with weekly production up 9,000 barrels per day and stocks down 423,000 barrels on record gasoline demand.
USDA reminds producers to file crop acreage reports

USDA reminds producers to file crop acreage reports

Agricultural producers who have not yet completed their crop acreage reports after spring planting should make an appointment with the Lamb County Farm Service Agency (FSA) before the applicable deadline. “In order to comply with USDA program eligibility requirements, all producers must file an accurate crop acreage report by the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn futures slide by daily limit as U.S. crop weather improves

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures sank by the daily limit on Tuesday as forecasts for cooler, wetter U.S. weather eased concerns about unfavorable crop conditions. Prices pulled back after climbing 12% last week on lower-than-anticipated U.S. plantings estimates from the Department of Agriculture. The...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME feeder cattle futures jump as grain costs tumble

CHICAGO, July 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange feeder cattle futures climbed on Tuesday as a steep slide in grain prices made animal feed costs look cheaper, traders said. Traders are keeping a close eye on the grain markets after supply fears drove prices to eight-year highs during the spring....
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Day 13, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 13 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. If you feel like the Kansas wheat harvest is lasting longer than normal, you’re not alone. With a late start and continued delays from scattered rain showers, harvest is behind. In the weekly Crop Progress and Condition report, USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service noted 62 percent of the Kansas wheat crop has been harvested as of July 4, behind 75 percent the year prior and 72 percent for the five-year average.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound as lower crop rating tempers rain hopes

* Soybeans tumbled nearly 7% in Tuesday grain sell-off * USDA estimates soy crop conditions declined last week * Corn flat after dropping by daily limit on Tuesday * Forecast rain, moderate heat has eased corn yield fears (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Colin Packham July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed more than 2% on Wednesday, recouping some of their heavy losses a day earlier, as a lower-than-expected U.S. crop rating tempered hopes that forecast rain will improve field conditions. Corn was little changed after tumbling by its daily limit on Tuesday when the outlook for rain and moderate temperatures during the upcoming pollination period sparked selling. Wheat was firm, with a further deterioration in U.S. spring wheat conditions shifting attention back to supply risks. The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 2.4% at $13.35-3/4 a bushel by 1144 GMT, having closed down 6.7% on Tuesday. "I don't see yesterday as a contagion event," said Michael Magdovitz. "Crop conditions continue to decline, particularly in soybeans which are leading the charge today." In a report released after Tuesday's market close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 59% of the U.S. soybean crop good to excellent, down from 60% a week earlier. Analysts on average had expected no change. The greater share of soybean acreage in northerly U.S. states like the Dakotas compared with corn was leaving the oilseed more exposed to persisting drought there, Magdovitz said. The USDA rated 64% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, steady versus the previous week and in line with analyst expectations. Wetter, cooler weather forecast in the week ahead in much of the U.S. Midwest eased supply concerns stoked by a lower than expected government acreage estimate last week. However, falling estimates of Brazil's corn crop after drought and frost damage could make the world market more reliant on favourable U.S. weather. "We remain in the middle of a weather market with all its uncertainties," consultancy Agritel said in a note. CBOT corn futures were flat at $5.39-3/4 a bushel, having closed down by the 40-cent limit, or 6.9%, in the previous session. CBOT wheat added 0.9% to $6.31-3/4 a bushel, having lost about 4% on Tuesday. The USDA rated 16% of the drought-hit U.S. spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 20% a week ago and below an average analyst estimate of 19%. Prices at 1144 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 631.75 5.75 0.92 640.50 -1.37 CBOT corn 539.75 0.00 0.00 484.00 11.52 CBOT soy 1335.75 30.75 2.36 1311.00 1.89 Paris wheat Sep 200.25 2.00 1.01 192.50 4.03 Paris maize Jun 237.00 3.50 1.50 219.00 8.22 Paris rape Aug 515.25 9.50 1.88 418.25 23.19 WTI crude oil 74.65 1.28 1.74 48.52 53.85 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -2.32 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Canberra; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Soy Complex Rebounds

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 1 1/2, November soybeans are up 32 and Kansas City September wheat is 7 3/4 higher. CME Globex Recap: Early Wednesday, Dow Jones futures are up modestly with European and Asian markets slightly lower. There are no major reports out on Wednesday, but Federal Open Market Committee minutes will be released at 1 p.m. CDT. Thursday will feature energy inventories at 10 a.m. CDT.

