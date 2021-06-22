Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Tube to get full mobile phone coverage by the end of 2024

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SwX9g_0abZhX8H00
A London Underground roundel (PA Wire)

Passengers on the London Underground will have mobile coverage throughout the network by the end of 2024, the Mayor of London has said.

Transport for London (TfL) said work on preparing some of the capital’s busiest stations – including Oxford Circus, Tottenham Court Road, and Bank – would begin soon, and they would be among the first fully connected stations by the end of next year.

TfL has awarded a 20-year concession to BAI Communications (BAI), a global provider of 4G and 5G connected infrastructure, to counter so-called not-spots in the network.

Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was re-elected last month, said: “I promised Londoners that if they re-elected me for a second term as Mayor I would deliver 4G throughout the Tube network.”

Permanent phone reception was made available on underground sections of London’s Tube network for the first time in March last year when the eastern half of the Jubilee line was covered.

London Underground was born in the 19th century, and this concession to deliver mobile coverage to the whole Tube network ensures it continues to adapt for customers in the 21st century

Mobile coverage on underground sections of the Tube had only previously been available in a short trial on the Waterloo and City line during summer 2017.

Mr Khan added: “It’s already up and running on the eastern half of the Jubilee line and I’m delighted to announced today that I am fulfilling that commitment and full internet access will be available across the Tube, with key central London stations such as Oxford Circus and Euston set to benefit before the end of next year.”

Camden Town and Euston are the other stations which will be among the first tranche to be connected.

Shashi Verma, chief technology officer at TfL, said: “London Underground was born in the 19th century, and this concession to deliver mobile coverage to the whole Tube network ensures it continues to adapt for customers in the 21st century.

“Providing mobile connectivity to customers within the tunnels and on platforms across London will help them stay connected more easily, and will both provide a long-term revenue stream for TfL and support economic growth across the city.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Mobile Phone#Central London#Uk#Tfl#Oxford Circus#Tottenham Court Road#Bank#Bai Communications#London Underground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cell Phones
Country
U.K.
Related
TravelPosted by
newschain

What do the new travel rules mean for holidays?

The rules for travellers returning from amber list locations are changing. Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions on what is happening:. The amber list features all destinations not on the low-risk green list, or high-risk red list. That means it covers the vast majority of destinations, including...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Anne descends into super sewer below London

The Princess Royal has travelled deep below London into the tunnels of a new “super sewer”. Anne – in a turquoise hard hat, orange and turquoise fluorescent jacket, gloves and sturdy boots – was pictured exploring the Thames Tideway Tunnel, which is still under construction, under the River Thames. The...
TechnologyTelegraph

The Tube finally joins the mobile age with an underground network

The oldest underground network in the world is finally joining the digital revolution. Transport for London (TfL) has tasked BAI Communications with bringing 4G and 5G to the Tube, parts of which are over 150 years old. Installing a mobile network on the underground was first mooted more than a...
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Government wants to ban mobile phone use in UK schools

(Pocket-lint) - Mobile phones and children have always been a hot topic and now the UK Government is looking at banning mobile phone use during the school day. The proposal, set out by Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, wants to address the distraction caused by phones, with claims that "they can have a damaging effect on a pupil's mental health and wellbeing" when misused or overused.
WorldComputer Weekly

Half of mobile phones sold in the UK at risk of security issues

Up to half of UK consumers buying new mobile devices, whether direct from their network provider, the device manufacturer, or through a third-party retailer, could be putting themselves at risk of security issues and cyber attacks, according to an investigation by Which?. The consumer rights organisation said the short shelf...
Technologytelecoms.com

A bunch of old fossils are getting 5G SA coverage

A stretch of the UK’s famous Jurassic Coast has become one of the first locations in the world to receive standalone 5G coverage at 700 MHz. The 5G RuralDorset project has installed a few base stations at various points along a 30-mile stretch of coastline, beginning in Kimmeridge in the east, and ending in Portland Bill in the west. Together, these provide 5G coverage to clifftops, bays and beaches, as well as out at sea.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Minister ‘very relaxed’ if masks remain mandatory on London Tube

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, has said he would be “very relaxed” if the London mayor mandated the use of masks on public transport in the capital from 19 July, when the obligation to wear a face covering on public transport is lifted in England.Speaking to the Transport Select Committee, Mr Shapps said: “We are shifting to this next phase where people use common sense and personal responsibility.”Asked by Labour’s Ben Bradshaw for his response if Sadiq Khan wanted to implement a condition of carriage requiring face coverings.“I’m very relaxed about that. The most important thing … is to reassure...
Beauty & Fashionamericanpeoplenews.com

How Mobile Phones Became An Important Fashion Accessory

Traditionally, fashion accessories have been used to enhance a look and add to an ensemble, with jewelry and purse being the most popular choices. However, there is a lot more to one’s style these days, with a particular pocket item helping define our look while also being an essential part of our lives.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Virgin Media O2 unveils ‘significant’ 4G and 5G boost

Even with some access to foreign travel, summer 2021 is expected to see a record number of staycations in the UK and in order to meet an expected huge demand for its services, Virgin Media O2 has announced what it says is a “significant” 4G and 5G coverage boost to holiday hotspots.
WorldComputer Weekly

CityFibre embarks on gigabit broadband roll-out in Sussex

The county of Sussex has found itself a gigabit broadband hotspot. Just days after Virgin Media O2 announced it was to make use of the UK government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme to help residents in rural West Sussex benefit from next-generation connectivity, CityFibre has rolled out full-fibre to two of the county’s key urban areas, Worthing and Crawley.
Cell PhonesBBC

Siren sound alert to be sent to mobile phones in Reading

A test for an emergency alert is being sent to mobile phones in Reading as part of a trial. The UK government alert will make iPhone or Android devices make a loud siren-like sound for about 10 seconds. The system, which could be used in the event of a life-threatening...
Cell Phonesneworleanssun.com

Common Mobile Phone Issues and Their Solutions

Mobile phones are quite essential devices in present times and a key element to society and people's lives. These devices are also actually quite beneficial and productive. Even Mobile repairing businesses and companies are equally flourishing as the cell phone manufacturers since cell phones have become one of the necessities of everyday life.
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

Mobile phone fell in water 30 minutes. Can i relive it?

Hello. I got a serious problem with my mobile phone. It´s a Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017). A member of family threw my phone inside water during 30 minutes (no intentionally). No start. Can I recover and re-live? (better without have to give in a shop). Sounds difficult or impossible?. Thank you so much.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mobile communications: Mobile phone users surf more and make longer calls

Data usage in cellular networks continues to rise steeply. The telecommunications company Telefónica Deutschland announced on Monday that one billion gigabytes of data volume had been transported over the O2 network in the first half of 2021. That was about 50 percent more than in the same period last year. In previous years, the percentage growth was similarly strong. Competitor Vodafone reported 662 million (0.662 billion) gigabytes that had rushed through its cellular network in the first half of the year. That was around 30 percent more than in the same period of the previous year.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Minute of Islands Full Version Mobile Game

Mo is a skilled tinkerer who lives with her family in a pastoral archipelago once inhabited by ancient, mysterious giants. The vital, otherworldly machines that linger in the underbellies of the islands must be maintained, or they will become a threat to all. So Mo promises to restore the hidden engines within a reasonable time. But is that really what she really needs?

Comments / 1

Community Policy